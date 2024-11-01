Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,131 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 231.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Guggenheim downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK Stock Up 2.1 %

GSK stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.3928 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

