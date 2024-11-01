Skillz (SKLZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 43.56% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect Skillz to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SKLZ stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.73. 13,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,750. Skillz has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $99.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

