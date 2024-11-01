InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
