InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

