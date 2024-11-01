Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 31.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 375.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Primo Water by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Primo Water Price Performance

PRMW opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

