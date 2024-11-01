Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Sell Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $17.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 1.03. Intel has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

