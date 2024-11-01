Lincluden Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 3.5% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $32,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.96. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $105.17 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.26%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

