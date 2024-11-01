Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,608 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise makes up approximately 2.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $156,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after acquiring an additional 346,838 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 270,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $423.50 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $455.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.74, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $773,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total value of $437,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,916.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,172 shares of company stock worth $137,000,162. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

