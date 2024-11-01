Monolithic Power Systems’ (MPWR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $880.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.40.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $759.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $409.05 and a one year high of $959.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $903.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $822.06.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $36,459,953. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.