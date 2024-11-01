Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $13.61 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after buying an additional 1,528,201 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,567,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after acquiring an additional 581,689 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $113.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

