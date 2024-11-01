Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Price

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $231.31 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.84 and a 200 day moving average of $228.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,963.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,617 shares of company stock worth $2,613,132. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 92,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 20,626 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

