Short Interest in Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Decreases By 8.0%

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.8 days.

Coats Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGGGF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Coats Group has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

