Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Purchases C$34,409.31 in Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo purchased 88,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$34,409.31.

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Arturo Préstamo Elizondo purchased 91,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$35,035.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Down 9.3 %

SCZ stock opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The company has a market cap of C$131.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.48.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining ( CVE:SCZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$96.44 million for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a return on equity of 223.48% and a net margin of 58.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

