Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 12,960 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,153,000 after purchasing an additional 770,007 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,535,000 after purchasing an additional 894,519 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 288,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

