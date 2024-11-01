Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco updated its FY25 guidance to $4.57-4.61 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.570-4.610 EPS.

Sysco Stock Up 0.0 %

SYY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. 394,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,122. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Sysco has a twelve month low of $65.19 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

