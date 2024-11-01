The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 457,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $102,604,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $7,421,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,151,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 73,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,330.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,330.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,870 shares of company stock worth $18,256,369 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9 %

KO opened at $65.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.21. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $281.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

