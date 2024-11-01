Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) is Golden Road Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Golden Road Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises about 3.4% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,274,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth $2,803,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.7% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $82.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

