Wormhole Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week (W)

Wormhole (W) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $565.84 million and approximately $39.84 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,996.19 or 0.99950634 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,886.82 or 0.99794452 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wormhole

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,709,105,786 in circulation.

