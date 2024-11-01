Penobscot Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $68.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

