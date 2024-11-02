Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.200-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brinker International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brinker International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.19.

EAT stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. Brinker International has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $107.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,774.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

