Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,014.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. 459,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -879.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPBI. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Stories

