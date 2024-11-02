Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.89 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.26). Capita shares last traded at GBX 18.90 ($0.25), with a volume of 7,640,726 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 1,800 ($23.34) to GBX 2,200 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £319.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -945.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.93.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

