Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 104,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Addis & Hill Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 66,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 315,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $46.58. 9,021,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,208,186. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

