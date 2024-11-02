Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Issues Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.55. 2,041,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $193.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.23.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

