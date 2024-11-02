Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 12,562 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Congress Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,562 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,783,000 after acquiring an additional 148,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,908,000 after purchasing an additional 113,818 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,229,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,188,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,627,000 after buying an additional 40,902 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 994,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after buying an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $29.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

