HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 113,696 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 359,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after purchasing an additional 67,816 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 569.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $183.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.01. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $186.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

