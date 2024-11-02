Desjardins Upgrades Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) to Moderate Buy

Desjardins upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on AYA. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.64.
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$18.72 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 22.31%. Analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.6384455 earnings per share for the current year.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
