Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Boosted by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $244,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 333,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $192.99 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $89.46 and a one year high of $212.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.45 and its 200-day moving average is $167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.