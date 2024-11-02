Diversify Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Haleon by 68.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.26.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

