HM Payson & Co. Purchases 242 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $223.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $230.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.46.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 57.34%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.96, for a total transaction of $226,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,279.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,221 shares of company stock worth $3,351,895. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Redburn Atlantic lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

