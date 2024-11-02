FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI traded up $8.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,113. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,424.60 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $149.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average of $106.29.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 198.02% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at $1,738,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $1,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

