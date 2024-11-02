Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Hayward Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.88 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,797.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,755,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,902,000 after buying an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,090,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,616,000 after acquiring an additional 222,311 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 13.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,465,000 after purchasing an additional 558,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,267,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 469,124 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hayward by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,775,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

