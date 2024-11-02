Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $540.91 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $486.82 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $550.81 and its 200-day moving average is $545.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

