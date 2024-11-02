Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 27,500 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,647,696 shares in the company, valued at $80,776,956.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $739,075.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $125,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 37,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $487,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $220,800.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $216.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 174.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

