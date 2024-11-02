Kava (KAVA) One Day Volume Tops $6.25 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Kava has a market capitalization of $343.25 million and $6.25 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00034767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,297 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.