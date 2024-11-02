Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCDTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.78%.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.
