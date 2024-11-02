Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and traded as low as $8.60. Secom shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 89,354 shares trading hands.

Secom Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

