Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Buys 135 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $219.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $166.79 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

