Syncona (LON:SYNC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.84 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 108.20 ($1.40). Syncona shares last traded at GBX 108.20 ($1.40), with a volume of 345,902 shares changing hands.

Syncona Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The company has a market capitalization of £696.62 million, a PE ratio of 10,920.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

Featured Stories

