Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,068.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 217,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after buying an additional 198,863 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,397,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,426. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -972.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.