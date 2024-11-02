Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) is Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,194 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 1.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $95,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,002,000 after purchasing an additional 98,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,562 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,652,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,981 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $299.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $232.77 and a fifty-two week high of $308.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

