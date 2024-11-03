Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $408,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in CRH by 72.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in CRH in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in CRH in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CRH by 341.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,870,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.42. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.