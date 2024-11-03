Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sofi Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $39,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,762. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $180.92 and a 52 week high of $242.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.45 and its 200-day moving average is $226.01. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

