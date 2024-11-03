Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,213,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 443.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $62.02 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $64.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

