Fei USD Price Tops $0.97 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $107,113.23 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001417 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,091,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,833,146 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,091,405.42020806 with 6,833,145.59100217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97516922 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $147,449.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

