Fernwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,212,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,425,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,994,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,889. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.