Fernwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Jasper Therapeutics worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

JSPR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. 205,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $321.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.21. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JSPR. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.