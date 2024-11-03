First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $486,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $436,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,473,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,139. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

