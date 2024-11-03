Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 138,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 91,759 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 103,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.32. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.14 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

