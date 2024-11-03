iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $114.29 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

