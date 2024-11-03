NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 46,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 97,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

NOVONIX Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

